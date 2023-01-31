Opinionated Twitter user Daniel Regha didn’t disappoint his followers as he dropped his thoughts on Asake’s newly released single Yoga with its visuals

Daniel in his statement compared and gave the similarities between Asake’s Yoga video and Omah Lay’s Soso music video

The active Twitter account believes that the two music videos have something negative and demonizing in common

Highly opinionated Twitter user Daniel Regha, as expected, has dropped his reviews for Asake’s newly released single Yoga.

Daniel in his statement gave reasons why he appreciates and dislikes Asake’s sensational single Yoga and juxtaposed it with Omah Lay’s emotional song Soso.

Daniel Regha says Asake's Yoga and Omah Lay's Soso music videos are demonic Credit: @asakemusik, @daniel_regha, @omahlay

According to Daniel:

"Asake's new music, "Yoga" has a nice beat & a catchy chorus, but lyrically speaking, the song is po!ntless, just rhymes. The music video is also discouraging!ng cos it glorifies evi! sp!r!ts; Omah Lay did the same with "Soso". This is how people get p¤ssessed, it's n¤t entertaining."

See his post below:

See how Netizens are responding to Daniel Regha’s review

tj_shot_eet:

Make This Guy Just Post One Day. Make E No See Any Engagement. No Retweet, No Repost Make Any Blog No Post Am… E Go Good If We Fii Cooperate."

ayozy_official:

The song wey just come out

__james02:

"I wonder how you want this people to feel when you talk down on projects they put some much effort and sweat into, they are humans for God sake."

alphaspecc:

"If to say your papa na native doctor I for see weda you for say e dey do evil things "

ayomideafrica:

Na d evi! spirit go soon commot you, no worry, dey there dey discredit people's hard

rollyrhap_world:

" Speaking fact i support dis guy for dis one."

Khalidbello40:

"Aswr, this boy done over due for beating."

Nigerians dish out hot shades on Asake after listening to Yoga

Nigerian fast-rising singer Ahmed Asake released a new single Yoga, after four months of starving his fans with his usual back-to-back hits.

The single produced by Magicsticks met a range of negative comments from netizens, as many depicted fear and concern for the artist.

Reactions to a clip from Asake's Yoga shared on social media had similar thoughts like:

Be like song for witches and wizards initiation. "

Source: Legit.ng