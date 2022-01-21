Popular blogger Tunde Ednut has appealed to his fans and followers to help him express gratitude to Obi Cubana

The blogger revealed that the nightlife entrepreneur gave him a whopping sum of money for his birthday

This was after the billionaire businessman gifted Tunde some big cows for the same purpose a day before

Blogger Tunde Ednut recently took to social media to tell his fans that nightlife businessman Obi Cubana gave him a whopping sum of N5m.

Tunde stated that the money is for his birthday which he marked on Thursday, January 20.

In the caption that accompanied Tunde's post, the blogger stated that he won't be doing any giveaway with the money.

Obi Cubana gifts Tunde Ednut N5m for birthday. Photos: @obi_cubana, @tudeednutt

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

"I ain’t doing no gad dam giveaway with this one. Atleast this one has covered the cost of the car I bought to give out to a lucky person at the LAGOS LOCATION on Saturday. Chooooooooooooooiii Thank you soooooo @obi_cubana."

Nigerians thank Obi Cubana on behalf of Tunde Ednut

aweleodita7:

"Thank You sir."

nonsky:

"You deserve it and more."

korraobidi:

"Doings get level."

dubby_gustavo:

"This one loud oo..You deserve it abeg."

ucheelendu:

"Awwwww May his blessings overflow."

paditaagu:

"May God’s blessings never cease to flow in his life and everyone around him."

limak67:

"Na Davido remain o, we never hear from him abi e don do I no know? Obi cubana na man! God don already bless am , na Divine protection we de pray upon him."

Cow gifts

Tunde Ednut added another year and received plenty shout out and appreciation from fans and celebrity colleagues. The celebrant shared videos of lovely birthday wishes sent to him on Instagram and revealed he is emotional about their show of love.

A video of billionaire socialite, Obi Cubana showering Tunde Ednut with 5 live cows also emerged online as the birthday celebration is slated for Saturday, January 22, in Abuja.

The blogger's fan in Warri, Delta state got him 2 rams with his name printed on the animals' bodies in readiness for his birthday celebration. Nigerians reacted to Tunde Ednut's ram and cow gift with most of them declaring their intentions to attend the party.

Source: Legit.ng