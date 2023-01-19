The famous Davido quote, "We Rise By Lifting Others", recently got a facelift from Peruzzi, one of his mentees

Peruzzi, who is signed to Davido's record label, DMW, seems not to completely agree with some of his boss' ideals, as he makes a significant change to his famous philosophy about helping others

The 'Royal Majesty' crooner noted that in 2023 he plans to live by a new principle, which is "rise by avoiding others"

Nigerian singer Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, better Known as Peruzzi, recently stirred emotions amongst netizens with a comment he shared online.

In a tweet, the 'Royal Majesty' crooner disclosed how he intends to achieve some of his goals in 2023.

DMW signee, Peruzzi sparks emotions online as he twists Davido's famous quote to 'we rise by avoiding others'. Photo credit: @davido/@peruzzi_vibes

The comments shared online were a sharp contrast to some of the principles of his mentor, Davido.

Peruzzi shared a tweet saying his motto for 2023, is to rise by avoiding others, which is a stark contrast from Davido's popular saying and belief, "we rise by lifting others."

See Peruzzi's post below, where he twisted Davido's words:

See how netizens reacted to Peruzzi's new year resolution

@veevogee:

"Being a good person comes with being taken for granted. You are safer creating your boundaries."

@adeoluolatomide:

"Givers don dey lack now."

@cherish_pweetyy:

"This year we rise by avoiding Tinubu and Atiku."

@logoredefined:

"That's why the quote is for Davido, because na only him fit handle that kind responsibility for hin crew."

@officialbobbyfredrick__:

"We rise by saying dino baby romantically, n not remembering to meet him."

@bcoin_marshal:

"Yes o, takers no get limit.. avoid them at all cost."

@sexpleasurez_:

"Well, I don't think be deviated - he rather added the chapter 2."

@thia.destiny:

"Nor be lie sha, e get people when you supposed to avoid, so you can rise o and that’s exactly what Davido is doing right now, avoiding every headache in form of human."

