Nigerian singer Peruzzi has debunked the claim he wrote eighty per cent of DMW label boss Davido’s songs

A Twitter user had claimed Peruzzi's latest song, Hypertension, has the same pattern as many of Davido’s songs

Responding, Peruzzi challenged the netizen to name one song by Davido that sounded like his latest song

Talented singer and songwriter Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, better known as Peruzzi, in a recent statement, has debunked claims of him writing some of Davido’s songs.

Peruzzi, who is a part of Davido’s 30BG, took to his Twitter handle to respond to a tweet from a follower who claimed he wrote 80% of Davido’s songs.

Tweep claims Perruzi wrote many of Davido's hit @peruzzi @davido

Source: Instagram

A tweep, while reacting to Peruzzi’s latest song dubbed Hypertension, wrote:

“After seeing this video, I agree that Peruzzi wrote 80% of Davido’s hit! Same pattern bro!!”

Responding, Peruzzi challenged the follower to name one of Davido’s songs that follows the same pattern as “Hypertension.”

In his words:

“Okay, Name 1 Davido Song That Has The Same Pattern As “Hypertension”. I Won’t Wait. Stop CAPPIN”.

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

sammiehreh:

"don’t fight. all he’s saying is you wrote 80% of Obiyo’s hit song. Yay or Nah?"

thompson_ogene:

"One Davido song that has the same pattern is -Disturbance- now you know @Peruzzi."

boyeworld:

"Some werey go just open mouth cap rubbish."

remithointrovert:

"I think people don’t understand that you and David vibed that’s why they think you do EVERYTHING for him music wise. When they see the beauty in this similar uniqueness, they’d understand Sha."

salonemajor:

"Omo these pple dae try put huncho fr wahala oo ."

Peruzzi reacts to claim of separation from Davido

Having been signed to Davido's DMW label since November 2017, many would expect that it was about time, like some of his colleagues, for singer and songwriter Peruzzi to flaunt his music label.

It seems a fan of the singer must have observed this and had taken to social media to ask the singer if he was still with Davido.

Peruzzi, in his response, shut down any form of speculations of separation between him and Davido as he said he is with the DMW label singer for life.

Source: Legit.ng