Massive jubilation is in the air as singer Davido has hinted at what appears to be a confirmation of going on tour with Wizkid

The DMW label boss reacted to the post which was shared by popular blogger Tunde Ednut by liking it

Davido's reaction has further excited many Nigerians including celebrities as many applauded him

It looks like Nigerian singer Davido has confirmed going on a tour with his colleague Wizkid.

Recall that Wizkid had earlier taken to his social media timeline to announce he would be going on a joint with Davido after his More Love, Less Ego MLLE tour.

Fans call on Wizkid and Davido to drop a joint song. Credit: @wizkidayo @davido

Legit.ng spotted Davido's reaction to the announcement on popular blogger Tunde Ednuts’ page on Instagram as he liked it.

See the post and Davido's reaction below:

Internet users react

Fans are already rooting for the tour of the two Nigerian singers to be one of the biggest to be ever witnessed as some encouraged them to drop a new song before the start of the tour. See some of the reactions below:

monalisa.stephen:

"This already made my day . Anyone can insult me today . I won’t be angry #davido #wizkid."

lolasavvage:

"Love! They should drop a song together first to close out the show. ."

n6oflife:

"Love too hear this. As it Should have been from Day One. Pls an EP as well; together to Unite both Fanbases if Possible. ."

nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"Sold out in 3 seconds TOURTOURY."

obaksolo:

"Na straight obituary to the Tickets to Sell out in Seconds TWO GREATEST COMING TOGETHER ❤️❤️."

officiallexielex:

"I wonder how @burnaboygram go dey when him see this post sha.. Fanz of big wiz and OBO like the comment make i no shame ."

gist.connect:

"Make Davido just come online now and tweet "No be me and you" make everywhere scatter."

Star Boy announces tour with Davido

Legit.ng reported how Wizkid shattered the internet after making an announcement that many people didn’t see coming.

The entertainer in an Instastory post disclosed that he would be going on a joint tour with a colleague, David Adeleke aka Davido after he completes his ongoing More Love, Less Ego (MLLE) tour.

“After my MLLE tour, Davido and I going on tour,” the singer wrote in his post.

