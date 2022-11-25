Singer and DMW member, Peruzzi Vibes, has assured members of the public about the well-being of his boss, Davido

The signer during a recent Instagram live session with a colleague answered a question about Davido and mentioned that the singer is trying to move on

The update was well received by fans on social media who have been worried about the music star

Fans and supporters of grieving musician, Davido, have gotten some level of relief after a DMW member spoke about his well-being.

DMW’s Peruzzi Vibes recently got an Instagram live session where he briefly spoke about how the 30BG crooner is fairing.

Peruzzi gives 1st major update on Davido. Photo: @peruzzi_vibes/@davido

When asked about Davido, the singer simply said: “He’s good,” he's trying."

Peruzzi’s words are the first from the singer’s camp since the sad and heartbreaking demise of his first son, Ifeanyi.

Watch the video below:

Concert for Davido

Meanwhile, Davido’s friend and blogger, Tunde Ednut took to his Instagram page with a post announcing a concert to be held in honour of the singer.

The concert which is being organized by 30BG fans is slated for December 1st and attendance is free.

See post below:

Social media users react

nnenna_blinks_ said:

"Awww ! he deserves all the love in the world. Mhaan I’m rooting for his comeback. 30BG welldone."

hendrixbasebeatz said:

"Man, it's just so nice that fans can organize a concert for OBO even in his absence. 30BG no small."

talkwithdharmie_ said:

"Please just good vibes that day,it’s not an opportunity to fight or misbehave!! Sending love to Davido ."

mrpresidennnt said:

"OBO NO GO MINUS!!!! Bring back the energy ."

chiflex_65 said:

"This is good mhennn and I love it cause all this twitter 30bg fan and wizkid fc go meet there self for there !!Cause wizkid fc fit catch 30bg fan way don troll am for twitter before he go use blow commot in teeth ."

Dbanj celebrates Davido on his birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that music star Dbanj took out time to celebrate Davido on the occasion of his 30th birthday.

The singer in a post shared on Instagram urged the 30BG singer not to forget all they talked about.

Dbanj's post sparked reactions online with fans submitting that he is in the best position to offer advice to the singer.

