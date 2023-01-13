Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, recently spoke on what celebrities face during elections

According to the socialite, a number of them have become slaves to fear during elections whenever they take a stand

AY’s disclosure raised a series of mixed reactions on social media with netizens either agreeing or bashing him

Popular Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, has aired his thoughts about election seasons, especially for celebrities.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the socialite complained about how celebrities become scared to publicly support a candidate during elections.

According to him, they have become slaves to fear because they get attacked or blacklisted by people who disagree with their choice of candidate.

AY then concluded his post by telling netizens to stop putting celebrities under pressure.

He wrote:

“Most celebs have become slaves to fear during elections. Whenever they publicly take a stand on any political candidate of their choice, they are either BLACKLISTED or ATTACKED by clueless thugs who would do anything to secure their own interests. Stop putting them under pressure.”

Netizens react as AY Makun says celebs are scared during elections

AY Makun’s post on how celebrities feel during elections raised a series of mixed feelings on social media.

Some netizens claimed celebs won’t be scared to publicly support the right candidate. Read some of their comments below:

u_chei:

“Just support who you want and keep quiet. Mtcheww.”

antykemzi_thrift_stores:

“Make we know where u stand all this shalaye is not necessary.”

shakar_el:

“Celebs that don't want to stand up for their candidate are simply ashamed of their candidates!!! You can never be afraid of doing the right thing! Except if those celebs are the types who survives from the crumbs of politicians!!”

pearlyugo:

“I'll never understand the need to insult others because their electoral choice is different from yours. Everybody must not vote for PO. Know this and know peace.”

cee _realtor:

“But Davido Dey support his pdp uncle Who attack am for road?, Mr macaroni Dey criticize bad government, dj switch self fight,where are the rest of una uncle ay?… u of all people don't even talk or Tweet anything about government,so nobody send u,collect ur money and continue ur celebrity life Dey go,no stress is biko.”

edingor_trainings:

“Only Tinubu fans like to shalaye like this.”

princess_okwi:

“Take a stand gini? When u sef are standing on shaky shaky platform. Anyone who has time to shalaye like this is taking a brown envelope and not a stand. Cos they are only thinking for their pockets. Shey Mr Macaroni, Falzdid not take stand. Is anyone dragging them. Enjoy your wads of notes in peace. We would remember this when you start begging us to come to the Cinemas.”

vickwears:

“Stop playing the victim you are not a slave to anything, understand you are a celebrity every choice you make in this election will affect your followers same people who made you a celeb „some of them are more concerned about you making a decision that will better thier life ,they are simply asking you to use your voice and help them make the country and thier life better just as they have made your life better ‚they are simply asking you to give back to them with your voice ,after they have given you thier support over the years you ent start playing victims now just bcos they don't support your usual style of collecting money and promoting whoever aslong as you and your family is covered ,don't be heartless ,this election will pass any money you dindt collect now vou will still make more of it after the election,you people should stop acting like una never see money before una don see the money.”

do_bbis:

“Hehehehehe Oga support Townhall...... Different, with your full chest, stop shalayeing.”

Basketmouth speaks on holding UK tour on election date

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, raised dust on social media after netizens dragged him over his upcoming UK tour.

The socialite had shared his show poster on Twitter and netizens were quick to notice that one of the dates fell on February 25, 2023, the date of the presidential election.

It didn’t take long for fans to start questioning Basketmouth on his chosen date and it led to back and forth on the timeline.

