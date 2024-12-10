Nigerian singer Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka expresses his amazement towards working with senior colleague Davido

The Ego Oyibo hitmaker, alongside rapper OdumoduBlvck, recently featured in the Afrobeats star's last hit for the year, Funds

Chike, in a moment of reflection, is yet to believe that he was included in a song by a highly influential figure in the music industry

Nigerian singer Chike-Ezekpeazu Osebuka has appreciated his senior colleague David Adeleke, aka Davido, for working with him on his new song Funds.

Legit.ng reported that Davido closed out 2024 with a bang, releasing his new single, 'Funds,' featuring Chike and OdumoduBlvck.

Chike overwhelmed to be on Davido's song. Credit: @davido, @officialchike

Source: Instagram

In a recent post on X, the Egwu crooner expressed his disbelief at this unexpected opportunity to collaborate with such a prominent figure.

Chike wrote on his timelines:

"Never would've thought I would be featured on a record by the king."

See his post below:

Netizens react to Chike's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Officialastic:

"On a mid sound? This guy don dey gba now."

@KinqKudos:

"Davido and king in the same sentence? E be like say head dey pain you o."

@LasuJesus:

"What do you mean you never thought? What kind of statement is that Chike! A celebrity and talented artist like you. I really don’t like how some of you men look down on yourself because of money."

@QUEENOFDBLUES1:

"Just note those putting this Chike's tweet down in the CS because he called him. They're Wizkid fans."

@77gocrazy:

"runtown sold aye to davido…where obiyo wan see brain take write that kind song."

@mc_aristotle1:

Omoooo..... God! Let's always confess positively sha. The universe hears."

@Zikyboy178:

"You can’t predict life at all. God shey you dy see am abi, make my turn reach."

@obomakipiri:

"This post dey give the same vibe wey make Messi win world cup with that Argentina team."

Chike pays emotional tribute to Mohbad on stage

The singer was present at the last African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2024, and he made sure to pay tribute to the late Oladimeji Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

During the event, which took place on May 11, 2024, Chike was one of the artists billed to perform, and he infused his tribute to Mohbad during his set.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by @notjustok and spotted by Legit.ng Chike was spotted performing his hit song with Mohbad titled Egwu with his group of dancers on the stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng