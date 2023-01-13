Top YBNL music star, Asake, got netizens talking over a video of him with some Islamic clerics

In the viral clip, the alfas were seen surrounding the singer as one of them placed a hand on his head and prayed for him

The video sparked a series of mixed reactions from netizens as some of them wondered if Asake is a Muslim

Top Nigerian singer, Asake, was recently spotted in a video with some Islamic clerics and it got people talking.

A clip had made the rounds showing the YBNL star with some alfas as they prayed for him.

Asake was seated in front of an alfa who placed his hand on the singer’s head as he read out prayers from his phone.

The video showed singer Asake receiving prayers from alfas. Photos: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Another alfa was seen in the background also reading from his phone and praying for the singer. In the same vein, Asake had his hands spread out before him as they prayed.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Alfas praying for Asake

Shortly after the video made the rounds on social media, it raised a series of reactions from netizens.

Some of them wondered if Asake is a Muslim while others asked if the singer’s dreads are allowed in Islam.

Read some of their comments below:

dean_freshness:

“Asake na Muslim be dat??”

portable_damsuu:

“So Asake na Muslim???”

sheywealth_:

“Praying for him is not a sin but I see no reason holding his head all fe Islamically it's not really a thing but not a sin though ... search on some people that know more about

Islam than I do's page .. a guy plaiting hair isn't a sin it must not look like a girls own, water should be able to touch and it should be something you can loose frequently but I doubt you can loose dread frequently... so I guess sister dread would have been the best in a male design ... this is justwhat teases her on I don't know how true it is o .. na mv result be that sha.”

borkuu:

“Y'all don't still get that spiritual will always control the physical.”

hartomiwaa:

“They play, make dem tell u say religion na scam ooo.”

zuzuchinchilla:

“Alfa ya gbowo le dread el no be sin.”

blac_yeahme:

“Na God dae blow person na just his time if he no go blow he no go blow if them like make them pray for am for 100years.”

flezy12billion:

“I no no say this guy na Muslim.”

loner_1:

“Can't believe this dude is a Muslim brother”

Asake suffers wardrobe malfunction at London show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Asake trended online over a clip from his show in London.

The clip showed the embarrassing moment the singer, known for his energetic performance, did a kick mid-air, which saw his trouser get torn during the action.

To make it funny, Asake, upon noticing the wardrobe malfunction, stylishly left the stage in a reverse manner.

Source: Legit.ng