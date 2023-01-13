Mike Bamiloye, a well-respected Nigerian televangelist, has said that paying tithe from sports betting winnings is bribery

Via Instagram on Thursday, January 12, Bamiloye stated that those who engage in such are trying to bribe God

The cleric noted that such persons actually think they can appease God, buy him to their side and blindfold him

respectedBamiloye made this claim via Instagram on Thursday, January 12, where he wondered why some Christians think they can appease God with gains of betting.

The cleric said no one can blindfold God (Photo: mikebamiloye)

Source: Instagram

He said on the social media platform:

“Bros, You played sport Betting and won and brought the Tithe and Offering to the Lord’s House, to win the Lord to your side. You think you would Blindfold Him and appease Him with a Bribe?”

Nigerians react

The respected cleric's stance did not go without the notice and reaction of Nigerians on social media.

See how netizens reacted below:

lorlahdey_:

"Evangelist Sir, do you say the same thing to the politicians and civil servants who loot the treasury of millions of naira?

"Yet you are comfortable not only receiving their tithes but also praying for them when they donate these stolen funds as seed offerings and sponsorship for church activities!"

peterunenman:

"hmmmmm children of God ... Abuses everywhere, may God show us mercy and revelation..."

justice_ela:

"God cannot be mocked "

benfrancis190:

"Is gamblin a sin??"

opeyemmy_akintunde:

"Is anything wrong in winning a lottery and bring the tithe to God?"

Source: Legit.ng