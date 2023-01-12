Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, recently faced backlash on social media over his UK tour holding during the presidential election

The funny man had shared his show poster on Twitter and fans expressed displeasure at the date

In reaction, Basketmouth noted that he always holds his UK tour in February and that INEC did not consult him before choosing their date

Popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, raised dust on social media after netizens dragged him over his upcoming UK tour.

The socialite had shared his show poster on Twitter and netizens were quick to notice that one of the dates fell on February 25, 2023, the date of the presidential election.

It didn’t take long for fans to start questioning Basketmouth on his chosen date and it led to back and forth on the timeline.

Fans blow hot as Basketmouth fixes UK tour on election day. Photos: @basketmouth, @inecnigeria

Source: Instagram

In one exchange, a fan noted that the show date meant Basketmouth will not vote during the election and he proceeded to ask why. To that, the comedian said he would be touring.

Another tweep, Bright Akokwu, told the comedian that he should be in the country on the said date voting to display his patriotism. According to the fan, Basketmouth should not act indifferent about the election.

To that, the comedian replied that for the past 12 years, he has been hosting his UK tours in February and there have been times it coincided with Nigeria’s election.

Not stopping there, Basketmouth added that INEC had not deemed it fit to check with him before fixing the election date. According to him, since he picked February for his tour first, it’s only fair for him to continue with the dates.

See his tweets below:

Netizen calls comedian a hypocrite as he digs up his old tweets on election

In reaction to Basketmouth’s UK show holding during the election, a tweep dug out some of the comedian’s old posts where he condemned celebrities who are out of the country during the voting process.

According to the tweep, hypocrisy is worse than defamation. See his post below:

Nigerians react to Basketmouth holding UK show during election after condemning celebs who travel out instead of voting

Read what some social media users had to say about the development below:

tina_stephen:

"If I see any celeb post" justice for this justice for that " and knowing fully well that the celeb didn't vote after this election ,well ... judgment of God will fall on that fellow."

wemmymore_:

"He shouldn't be forced, cajoled, or intimidated to vote, it's his constitutional rights and he can choose not to exercise it..everything is not for canceling or dragging, let him be,..However whoever that do not vote has lost every right to complain about the ruling government/party/authority."

senzo_non:

"Hypocrisy at it's peak"

bags_footwearsgallery:

"INEC did not check with you, Asin you are who again? Like every other person dont have one important thing to do on that day... Shift abeg."

mama__zeee:

"INEC should have brought yam and potatoes to your house to appease to you… arindin oshi."

antykemzi_thrift_stores:

"Any celeb that wont vote during this election I can never take them serious please if u want d good of this nation stay and vote before making any trip."

Basketmouth announces he has parted ways with wife Elsie

Basketmouth and his wife Elsie Okpocha have got Nigerians thinking they are toying with everyone's emotions.

Shortly after the comedian announced the end of their marriage, the mum of three shared a video on her Instagram page, advertising her paint business.

Many people found Elsie's post weird, seeing as her marriage of 12 years with three kids suddenly ended in divorce.

