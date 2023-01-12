Earlier this month, Nkiru Sylvanus showed off her engagement ring, and sent Nigerians into wondering who her husband is

The actress has finally tied the knot in a traditional ceremony and her husband's identity has been unveiled

Nkiru and her man looked beautiful in their outfits and Nigerians couldn't help but gush over them

Shortly after showing off her engagement ring, actress Nkiru Sylvanus and her lover are now man and wife.

In a video and several photos sighted online, the identity of the actress' husband was finally revealed.

Nigerians gush over Nkiru Sylvanus and her husband Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Source: Instagram

Nkiru and her husband looked beautiful and happy as they lovingly posed for photos before their big day.

She rocked two beautiful outfits for her big day and smiled radiantly, a sign that she was very happy in those moments.

Watch the video below:

Sweet reactions to Nkiru's wedding

an_na_bella11:

"Her husband is so handsome gosshhhh….in between she made a very beautiful brideI’m so happy for her and her marriage is going to last"

bestdeal_appliances:

"She is so stunning "

iam_jhessica:

"Congratulations to them "

johnjoy295:

"Wow and I always thought she's married with a kid's oh, congratulations sis God bless your new home "

veevogee:

"She made a beautiful bride. May everyone seeking for this day find IJN "

blizshen:

"They look stunning ❤️ God bless your home!"

this_nickygram:

"So she later still show him face?? Congratulations my dear namesake "

official_diamond24:

"There’s always a man and time for everyone Aunty Riri now Aunty Nkuri God has plans for everyone so sit back relax chase your dream at own pace and will send yours be it fortunes or life partners."

DJ Cuppy tells people to call her Mrs

Popular Nigerian celebrity disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, sparked suspicions that she got married to Ryan Taylor.

Cuppy got her fans curious after she took to Twitter to address them and explained that she should now be called Mrs.

On her official page, the billionaire’s daughter accompanied the statement with a ring emoji.

Cuppy’s tweet raised a series of mixed reactions on social media as some fans congratulated her while others asked questions.

