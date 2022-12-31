Veteran Nollywood actress Nkiru Sylvanus has left fans gushing after she put up a pics of an engagement ring online

While Nkiri didn’t share too many details, she, however, added a caption that hinted at her being a bride-to-be

Many of her colleagues, as well as fans and wellwishers, have since stormed her comment section to congratulate her

It appears another wedding is loading in the movie industry as veteran actress, Nkiru Sylvanus recently took to her Instagram page to show off an engagement ring.

The actress who appears to have said yes to forever with her man has left her fans gushing.

Fans congratulate Nkiru Sylvanus. Credit: @nkirusylvanus

Source: Instagram

Sharing the picture, Nkiru simply added a caption that read:

“It is what it is.”

See the post below:

Colleagues, fans congratulate Nkiru Sylvanus on engagement

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

realchiomaemenike:

"Big congratulations Sism ❤️❤️❤️ we shutting down owerri."

edobabe_alexb:

"Congratulations."

amakaudoh:

"Congratulations my pretty❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

realchidimmaaneke:

"Congratulations sis❤️❤️."

naza_of_zaza:

"Did she remarry,thought you were married before?? Just an Honest question biko."

munacheem:

"congrats legendary ble ble ❤️."

angelnwakibie:

"Congratulations nne ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤."

ify0406:

"Congratulations Nwanne... We have a wedding to plan."

wizdomc_fire:

"Finally❤️ congratulations."

iamdunamis_:

"Congratulations,I tap from this blessing❤️."

therealndeya_pyikison:

"Congratulations ."

Nkiru Sylvanus says she has never been married

Veteran Nollywood actress Nkiru Sylvanus in a previous report via Legit.ng disclosed that she has never been married.

The actress who launched a gospel album said she intends to go into music full-time as she has always planned, revealing she might as while continue acting. In the interview, the light-skinned beauty talked about her career, relationship and how she is set to take her music as seriously as she did her acting.

In response to getting married to her colleague's husband, she said: "Which colleague? Because the last time I checked I am not married to anybody’s husband."

Nkiru Sylvanus says she doesn't mind being a second wife

The actress in another report via Legit.ng declared that she wouldn’t mind being a second wife if the need arises.

While speaking on a TV programme, she said:

“ If the situation and the person is good, I’ll go for it. I’ve said it before that if ladies don’t stop this nonsense they call ‘one-man-one-wife’, many of them will get to 40 and still remain single. There are more women than men. Go to churches, the number of single ladies in most cases is three times the number of single guys”.

Source: Legit.ng