Veteran Nollywood actress Nkiru Sylvanus finally tied the knot with her husband in a lovely white wedding ceremony on Sunday, January 15, 2023

One video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Nkiru and her husband exchanged their vows inside the church as family and friends watched

Actress Destiny Etiko and Rachel Okonkwo were among colleagues who showed up to celebrate with the newlyweds

Congratulations are in order for veteran Nollywood actress, Nkiru Sylvanus aka Ble Ble, who got married to her lover, Riches Sammy, in a beautiful white wedding ceremony on Sunday, January 15.

Friends and family took the long trip down to Abia state to witness the celebration of love between the movie star and her heartthrob.

Nollywood's Nkiru Sylvanus ties the knot. Photo: @neecheesblog

As expected, the internet was flooded with photos and videos that gave fans a full view of how the ceremony went.

One heart-melting clip captured the moment Nkiru and her husband exchanged marital vows in front of friends and family members at the church.

Watch below:

Another clip captured the actress and colleague, Rachel Okonkwo, who was also her chief bridesmaid.

Cross section of the bridesmaids below:

Nkiru and hubby scatter the dance floor

After things wrapped up in church, the husband and wife hosted their guests at a colourful wedding reception party.

An adorable video captured the moment Nkiru and her husband made their grand entrance into the reception hall, while they were spotted having their couple's dance in another.

Watch the videos below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

relationship_life_with_kunle said:

"Congratulations to her. She waited patiently. I'm so proud of her. Cheers ♥️."

omalicha_backup said:

"She waited for the appointed time God doesn’t make mistake congrats to her."

princess_happiness_ said:

"Congratulations,the way she pulled up,no social media showcasing and making noise around the whole place ,she looks calm and collected with maturity ,I love it,God bless their union ."

kelseysegun said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ couple may God bless your marriage."

