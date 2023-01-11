Famous Nigerian singer turn politician Banky W recently stirred emotions online after some images of him socializing with people in his constituency went viral

The young politician in the trending images got people talking even more when he was seen praying for people fervently during his campaign tour

However, netizens have reacted to the images, calling on Banky W to ensure to stay friends with the people and still meets with them like in the viral photos after winning his elections

As the 2023 elections draw closer, popular ace Nigerian singer-turned-politician, Banky W has begun to intensify his campaign movement and mobilization.

However, some photos of Banky W from his latest campaign outing have gone viral. The pictures stirred reactions both online and offline, as he was seen praying for people in his constituency during his campaign.

Music label boss, Banky W takes to the street to meet people as he is seen praying for both old and young while campaigning. Photo credit: @bankywellinton

The singer, sparked conversations online just days before his campaign outing with a comment he made about scrapping or removing the National Youth Corp Service from the constitution and not making it mandatory.

Banky W who is also regarded as a man of God, showed his deep religious tendencies with how he related with his constituents by praying for them.

See multiple photos of Banky W praying and socializing with his constituents while campaigning:

See how netizens reacted to photos of Banky W seen praying for people during his campaign

@esthly4lov:

"Well done sir, please don't be too calm for those APCs this time around oooo we must take Eti Osa by force with God dis time around they can't play games with us again guys let's do this."

@dutchess_of_umuahia:

"Excellent pic of you Banky W."

@kamarapeace3:

"Beta Dey come let’s wise up and make the best choices."

@kiwi_fashion_store:

"I hope this is real???? No disappoint us oooo."

@swanzymt:

"Mr Wellington, you need to be visiting the people same way you’re talking to them now when you get the power please."

@_profkayode:

"Baba mi please continue to be close like this cos you getting to that office."

@irenejob:

"Distinguished Honourable I am so thankful for your journey. I can’t wait to celebrate your victory and then all the great projects and plans you have for Eti Osa. Well done Mr. Wellington."

@lionrealtor:

"Baba don wise-up, now he knows no be by plenty English, more entering into the grassroot."

@felixyamah:

"People like you gives us hope of a better Nigeria. Will be praying for you since I can't vote in your constituency."

Fans slam Banky W’s idea about not making NYSC compulsory, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerians descended on the page of popular musician turn-politician Banky W over his recent interview on Channels TV.

The actor had revealed to Seun Okinbaloye of Channels TV, that one of the most important policies that he would push if elected into the Nigerian House of Representatives was to not make the National Youth Corp Service compulsory and have it removed from the constitution.

Banky noted that the program does not serve the purpose it was created for and now serves as a hindrance to many Nigerian youths.

