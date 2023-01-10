Popular Nigerian rapper, Ikechukwu, has updated fans on his road to recovery after suffering partial paralysis

Taking to his social media page, the music star shared videos of himself keeping fit and trying to do some workout

In the caption of the post, the rapper spoke on how he will eventually walk properly again and fans reacted with empathy

Popular Nigerian rapper and actor, Ikechukwu, moved a number of netizens after he updated them on his recovery process.

On his official Instagram page, the music star shared videos of himself working out on his road to recovery after suffering from a herniated disc.

Recall that the rapper disclosed during an Instagram live with Daddy Freeze that he was in deep pain after his disc got herniated and suffered total paralysis on his right side.

Rapper Ikechukwu shares videos on road to recovery. Photos: @official_ikechukwu

In a new development, the music star shared clips of him working out while holding his crutches. In another snap, he was seen laying down on a dumbbell and using it to massage his back.

The rapper accompanied the video with a touching caption on how he will walk again. He also spoke about all the things he took for granted before.

In his words:

“Slowly but surely I will get back walking. I will touch my toes without bending my knees. I will feel no sharp stabs in my back or legs. I will do back flip in February.

"All the things I took for granted by letting my regular practices fall off. Never again as God is my witness and healer. I dey come

"P.s. I will also gain the weight back”.

See the post below:

Fans react to Ikechukwu’s recovery videos, sympathise with rapper

A number of Ikechukwu’s fans and celebrity colleagues sympathised with him. Read some of their comments below:

basketmouth:

"Stay strong blood, you’ll be before you know it. Love you bro ❤️"

officialbovi:

"So iron fit wound!!! Wonderful!!!"

ijeomadaisy:

"Wishing you God’s speed "

jiganbabaoja:

"We are in this together bro oya come back stronger."

monicafriday1:

"Na running remain. Stay strong ❤️"

iamthatpj:

"Keep pushing bro, you got this "

omobabacomedian:

"Get well soon bro "

I am not alright - Ikechukwu opens up

Ikechukwu got many netizens talking after he shared an emotional post on how he is faring on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the socialite made it known that he isn’t in a good place.

Not stopping there, the rapper explained in a now-deleted caption that he got a lot of messages over his post, telling him to delete it and not put private matters online.

