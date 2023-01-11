Veteran actress Nkiru Sylvanus has returned to social media with her beautiful pre-wedding photos days after sharing the news of her engagement

The Nollywood diva and her husband-to-be rocked matching outfits in the photos that have since warmed hearts online

Many were seen in the comment section with congratulatory messages while others wondered why Sylvanus’ man has refused to show his face

It is indeed a beautiful moment for veteran Nollywood actress, Nkiru Sylvanus, who is well on her way to getting married for the first time.

Days after exciting many with the news of her engagement, the veteran film star returned to her official Instagram page with her pre-wedding photos.

Nkiru Sylvanus shares stunning pre-wedding photos. Photo: @nkirusylvanus_real/ @officialcanaanbeeweddings

Source: Instagram

The husband and wife-to-be were beautifully captured together in the photos that saw them rocking matching colours.

"It’s about to go down," the excited bride captioned her post.

See below:

A different picture captured the love birds twinning in similar shirts and trousers.

See below:

Social media users react

While many were seen in the comment section with congratulatory messages, there were others who wondered why the movie star’s man refused to show his face in the pictures.

Read the comments sighted below:

gracy_cassidy said:

"Congratulations. God bless ur union ."

just_mezie said:

"No face no case ❤️."

nna_promise said:

"Congratulations to you guys, oga is not showing face oo."

choice_sasha said:

"God will always bless u endlessly and happiness won't be taken away from ur side in Jesus name Amen.."

the_euphoria_lady_33 said:

"When your time comes, no man can stop it. Congratulations our cry cry Ble Ble ."

chineduchiemeka said:

"My all time favourite. Have a lovely home, a blissful marriage."

obiohachidinma said:

"Biko let it go downnnnnn Big Congratulations to you God will bless you and your marriage in Jesus name Amen."

