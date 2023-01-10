Popular Nigerian singer turn Politician, Banky W trends online after an interview of him on Channels TV, went viral

The Wedding Party actor during the interview had revealed some special policies he would love to work on if elected into the House of Representatives for Eti-Osa constituency

Banky spoke about his plan to move motions of how not to make the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) compulsory and rather it should be turned into a skill acquisition programme

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerians have descended on the page of popular musician turn-politician Banky W after his recent interview on Channels TV went viral.

The actor had revealed to Seun Okinbaloye of Channels TV, that one of the most important policies that he would push if elected into the Nigerian House of Representatives was to not make the National Youth Corp Service compulsory and have it removed from the constitution.

Famous Nigerian singer Banky W trends online after a recent comment he made about his scrapping NYSC. Photo credit: @bankyw/@nysc

Source: Instagram

Banky noted that the program does not serve the purpose it was created for and now serves as a hindrance to many Nigerian youths.

The singer also noted that even though he doesn't want the scheme to be scrapped completely, instead it could be turned into a skill acquisition scheme like tech hubs, fashion centres and others.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the viral excerpt from Banky W's interview speaking about scrapping the NYSC:

See how Nigerians have reacted to Banky W's comment about scrapping NYSC

@mekus_destiny:

"Abeg you can never add more to Nysc don’t play with the youths man."

@atariajanaku_oi:

"Vote personality not just party!! Banky is really good."

@owen_olawale7:

"Lol if you wanna pay them more then the people that wanna go will be more."

@lordgrayson_:

"This is not the problem of Nigeria."

@doub_oatmeal:

"They should Scrap it pls .. it’s nonsense, what is the essence of NYSC."

@iamolamine:

"Plenty talk no Dey full basket. It’s during election y’all be talking sense. Zero action."

@b2joa1:

"This is the kind of ideas you get when capable and intelligent individuals are get into power."

@__el__l__a:

"The TRAUMA this NYSC dun cause so many people..thing should be scrapped completely abeg.."

Banky W talks about his 2023 ambition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nigerian entertainer Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, recently stirred reactions online after he spoke about his party, the PDP, and the pains it has caused Nigerians.

During a chat with Arise TV's Oseni Rufai and Reuben Abati, Banky W gave reasons why he joined the PDP and noted that he wasn't in the national opposition party to defend its past atrocities, but rather to help reform it.

He further explained that it was impossible to say that, as a Nigerian, he wanted to help change the country's political narrative without participating or getting involved in the current system.

Source: Legit.ng