Mercy Aigbe’s Husband Kazim Shares Special Things People Don’t Know About the Actress, Fans React
- Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti, recently made it to the frontline of blogs as he spoke about her
- The actress hosted her movie premiere in Lagos and it was a remarkable event filled with Nollywood superstars
- A video captured the moment Kazim was asked to disclose interesting things people didn't know about his wife, and his response caught the attention of netizens
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Nollywood producer and marketer Kazim Adeoti has disclosed some surprising facts about his second wife, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti.
The actress held down the internet with clips from her movie premiere hosted in Lagos.
Actors including Iyabo Ojo, Ibrahim Chatta, Moyo Lawal, Femi Adebayo, Muyiwa Ademola, Chief Femi Branch, Dr Rommel, Kemi Korede, Odunlade Ademola, Adeniyi Johnson, and Uzir Arukwe, to name a few, attended the occasion.
Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti, was spotted at the occasion dressed stylishly in a golden outfit.
An unidentified interviewer spotlighted the father of four and requested that he share an unknown fact about his second wife.
Kazim revealed that his wife is caring, loving, beautiful and brilliant.
Watch the video below:
Mercy Aigbe's husband spurs reactions online
Kazim's statement about his second wife ignited a flurry of responses among netizens, with many criticizing his outfit
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
mzgr8ness:
"It’s this dress that the Yoruba people refer to as GBEWUDANI."
yemi_sisaliu:
"Husband snatchers too do 😂 una go snatched husband turn am to mumu."
totalmenworld_20:
"We suppose arrest the stylist 😂but can someone help me tag the real wife make he forgive this man before mercy scatter his life finally ,because the Alhaji we all know before will never wear this nonsense."
mhizz_bb_1:
"Style is good,but it makes him look like the wife while AUNTY mercy is the husband,it's a thin line actually."
babygirloflagos23:
"All this man cloth don burn nah mercy cloth remain😂😂,Abeg no come for me .just catching cruise."
_abike_thelagosgirl:
"Be like all Alhaji clothe don burn with the fire. Na mercy own remain to wear."
miriam.jacob:
"Immediately they collect the men,they will turn them to something else,what cloth is this."
Mercy Aigbe's hubby Adeoti shuns first wife
In a previous report by Legit.ng, film marketer Kazim Adeoti wrote a note to comfort his wife, Mercy Aigbe, after they lost their properties to a fire incident.
He prayed that Allah would bless them so that they could recover all they lost to the inferno.
His post came after fans taunted the actress for snatching Funsho's husband as they showed support for the first wife.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.