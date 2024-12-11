Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti, recently made it to the frontline of blogs as he spoke about her

The actress hosted her movie premiere in Lagos and it was a remarkable event filled with Nollywood superstars

A video captured the moment Kazim was asked to disclose interesting things people didn't know about his wife, and his response caught the attention of netizens

Nollywood producer and marketer Kazim Adeoti has disclosed some surprising facts about his second wife, Mercy Aigbe Adeoti.

The actress held down the internet with clips from her movie premiere hosted in Lagos.

Kazim Adeoti hyped mercy Aigbe during her movie premiere Credit: @mercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Actors including Iyabo Ojo, Ibrahim Chatta, Moyo Lawal, Femi Adebayo, Muyiwa Ademola, Chief Femi Branch, Dr Rommel, Kemi Korede, Odunlade Ademola, Adeniyi Johnson, and Uzir Arukwe, to name a few, attended the occasion.

Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti, was spotted at the occasion dressed stylishly in a golden outfit.

An unidentified interviewer spotlighted the father of four and requested that he share an unknown fact about his second wife.

Kazim revealed that his wife is caring, loving, beautiful and brilliant.

Watch the video below:

Mercy Aigbe's husband spurs reactions online

Kazim's statement about his second wife ignited a flurry of responses among netizens, with many criticizing his outfit

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mzgr8ness:

"It’s this dress that the Yoruba people refer to as GBEWUDANI."

yemi_sisaliu:

"Husband snatchers too do 😂 una go snatched husband turn am to mumu."

totalmenworld_20:

"We suppose arrest the stylist 😂but can someone help me tag the real wife make he forgive this man before mercy scatter his life finally ,because the Alhaji we all know before will never wear this nonsense."

mhizz_bb_1:

"Style is good,but it makes him look like the wife while AUNTY mercy is the husband,it's a thin line actually."

babygirloflagos23:

"All this man cloth don burn nah mercy cloth remain😂😂,Abeg no come for me .just catching cruise."

_abike_thelagosgirl:

"Be like all Alhaji clothe don burn with the fire. Na mercy own remain to wear."

miriam.jacob:

"Immediately they collect the men,they will turn them to something else,what cloth is this."

Mercy Aigbe's hubby Adeoti shuns first wife

In a previous report by Legit.ng, film marketer Kazim Adeoti wrote a note to comfort his wife, Mercy Aigbe, after they lost their properties to a fire incident.

He prayed that Allah would bless them so that they could recover all they lost to the inferno.

His post came after fans taunted the actress for snatching Funsho's husband as they showed support for the first wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng