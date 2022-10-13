Famous Nigerian singer turn politician Banky W recently spoke about his party, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), and its' past

Banky noted during an interview with Arise TV's Oseni Rufai that he would not deny that his party, the PDP, had once caused Nigerians pains in the past, but he would help reform it

The actor said there was no way he could effect the change needed in the Nigerian political scene without getting involved with the system already available

Popular Nigerian entertainer Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W, recently stirred reactions online after he spoke about his party, the PDP, and the pains it has caused Nigerians.

During a chat with Arise TV's Oseni Rufai and Reuben Abati, Banky W gave reasons why he joined the PDP and noted that he wasn't in the national opposition party to defend its past atrocities but rather to help reform it.

Popular Nigerian entertainer turns politcian Banky W trends online after his recent interview with Arise TV. Photo credit:@bankwellington.

Source: Instagram

He further explained that it was impossible to say that, as a Nigerian, he wanted to help change the country's political narrative without participating or getting involved in the current system.

Banky W identifies his main objectives for going into politics and for joining the PDP

Banky also noted that he was in politics to help build a bridge into mainstream politics from his base in Eti-Osa for the average Nigerian youth.

The music executive and young father of one says he wants to serve as an inspiration to young Nigerians, saying he wants to show them that they can do it better than the current lot controlling the affairs of Nigerians.

Read some of the comments Banky's interview on why he joined PDP stirred online:

@A-Factor Academy:

"Seriously this is the kind of people we need in public spaces. Banky is very straightforward in all his replies to all personal queries."

@Obehi Okojie:

"With the level of sophistication of the voters in that constituency and the improved electoral system, he sure stands a good chance of winning the votes."

@Joseph Edokwe:

"This is how a sound mind works. Nigerian politics needs to grow and w*ed out all these our career politicians."

@ViData Solutions:

"This guy is well informed and prepared for the job. He needs a chance to transform things for the good of all."

@oleum datum:

"How do we put good people at the table of policy making?" You get involved in politics, that how! We need more clean/ intelligent people like Banky in politics.

