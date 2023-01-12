Singer Portable continues to stir controversy with his track, Pastor No Won Go Heaven, and he recently threw a jab at a popular man of God

The Zazu crooner reposted a TikTok video with Apostle Johnson Suleman’s photo on his Instagram page with the track playing in the background

Many were quick to take to the singer’s comment section and call him to order for using the clergyman's photo

Controversial singer Portable is never far from trouble and the music star has particularly ruffled feathers in the religious community with his track, Pastor No Won Go Heaven.

The singer recently took to his Instagram page with a TikTok video that had the image of popular man of God, Apostle Johnson Suleman, attached to it.

Portable shades Apostle Suleman with his new song. Photo: @portablebaeby

Portable’s song played in the background and in his caption, he went further to reemphasize the lyrics of the song.

Watch below:

Social media users react

alabamusic.tv said:

"Finally u go use him picture make him know abi … Wahala wahala wahala ."

wemimo_ifeoluwa_ said:

"My baby small small, make this man no go sue you ooo❤️."

dejairo75 said:

"You are playing with a law suit. You better remove his picture."

iamteemoni said:

"We all know who you talking about, putting his photo up there is not necessary ✌."

randyradiolover said:

"They can sue you heavily for this....u made ur point already , using his picture is a crime...if u dont have management who will correct this....man take down his picture to avoid court case that will attract u paying millions."

daveed_gee said:

"This is very wrong in all level. If you can’t put on imam’s pictures anyhow on social media you dare not put pastor’s pictures up there. Respect other people’s religion! Lost all my respect for you bro!"

