Comedian Mr Macaroni has taken his fans and followers on a trip down memory in the spirit of Throwback Thursday

The content creator dug up some old and hilarious photos from his tenure as a student president at Redeemer’s University

Fans and industry colleagues didn’t waste time trolling the skit maker in the comment section of his post

Much-loved skit maker, Mr Macaroni, has humoured members of the online community in the spirit of Throwback Thursday.

The entertainer also known by fans as ‘Daddy Wa’ went into his archive and dug up some old pictures from his time as a student president at the popular Redeemer’s University.

Mr Macaroni digs up throwback photos. Photo: @mrmacaroni

Source: Instagram

Some of the pictures captured Mr Macaroni posing with fellow students while another set captured him posing with award plaques.

Some pictures also captured the entertainer posing with fellow members of his cabinet.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Check out the photos below:

Fans and colleagues react

nkechi_blessing_sunday said:

"Shey na like this you Dey that year wey you Dey use big big grammar finish my life."

theajadiolajumoke said:

"Debo has always been baba for the girls."

ibn_abdulkareem__ said:

"The freedom fight has been in you since humble beginning."

baro_of_africa said:

"That 6th frame was one of the longest and most boring hours of my life, we all slept off at some point."

idris.adesina said:

"My OGA your leadership tenure would remain relevant in the history of Redeemer’s university ."

tobenwa1 said:

"I knew you had serious potentials aside from doing comedy and being an actor , please let’s be seeing more those potentials henceforth ."

iamnasboi said:

"See my guy be like who no fit send woman 4K."

Portable shares throwback photo of himself as a child

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that controversial singer, Portable, humoured his fans and followers after sharing a throwback photo on his page.

The singer shared a picture of himself when he was just a child and many found it hilarious.

"Nah the time wey OMO Olalomi Never Dey smoke Igbo be this," one fan wrote in reaction to his post.

Source: Legit.ng