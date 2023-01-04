Nigerian media personality Maria Okan sparked reactions on social media with her latest post

The mum of one who is on vacation shared a video where she flaunted her body in a two-piece beach wear

According to Maria, lack of body positivity and shyness prevented her from wearing such an outfit in public

Popular media personality Maria Okan for the first time, decided to push body positivity the way of her followers with a video.

The OAP showed off her skin and body in a beach wear two-piece as she enjoyed her vacation.

Maria Okan rocks beach wear for the first time Photo credit: @mariaokan

Source: Instagram

In the caption that followed, the mum of one disclosed that she finally had the confidence to rock a beach wear out in public for the first time in her life.

She added that shyness and lack of body confidence always stopped her.

"So today I had the confidence to wear a biki*ni out in public for the FIRST TIME! Shyness and a lack of body confidence always stopped me. But it’s 2023 and I’m on holiday so we moveee! ‍♀️I actually felt free and had so much fun!"

See the post below:

Reactions to Maria's post

bolanle:

"You look amazing."

kikalite_beauty:

"Maria you look happy new year one of the best oap voice I know❤️"

veezeebaybeh:

"Imagine this caption when you like a tall glass of Nutella milkshake if I slap uuuuuu"

africanflamingo_:

"You see low self esteem, e no fit better for you. See as body fine like icecream "

eniahs_kitchen:

"Una see say no be only fat people Dey get low self esteem…. In between she’s hot "

sylvia_ada_:

"To let you know that everything that can lift or tear us starts with our minds. ❤️"

dorimevibes:

"She get fine body na. Her confidence should be "

Maria Okan shares more details about being a single mother

Popular Nigerian rapper, Olamide, was in the news over baby mama drama after the alleged mother of his child, Maria Okan, spoke up.

Taking to Twitter, the former Beat 99.9fm media personality finally reacted to rumours that broke out three years ago about Olamide giving her N2 million to terminate her pregnancy.

The single mother bashed people who continued to rain insults and send threats to her and noted that she and her child were doing just fine.

Source: Legit.ng