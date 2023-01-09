It is a moment of celebration in the household of veteran actor Jide Kosoko as his daughter Sola Kosoko welcomed a baby boy

The excited mother and actress took to her social media timeline to share pictures of her bundle of joy amid thanksgiving to God

Popular celebrities as well as fans and well-wishers have since flooded her page with congratulatory messages

Popular Yoruba actress Sola Kosoko welcomed a bouncing baby boy hours after she marked her birthday on Saturday, January 7.

Sola, who is one of the celebrity daughters of veteran movie star Jide Kosoko took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her many fans and followers.

In a caption, the actress expressed her sincere appreciation to God for the birth of her son.

“Hurray Hurray Hurray!!!! My Prince charming has arrived. Celebrate with me once again as i welcome my son. God has been faithful and I do not take His faithfulness for granted. Glory be to God Almighty,” She wrote.

See her post below:

In another post, the excited mother shared a dance video of her showing off her baby bump as she prayed for other waiting mothers.

In her words:

“And to many looking forward to such a blessing, I use myself as a point of contact to receive blessings in Jesus' name .”

See her post below:

Congratulations pour as Sola Koksoko welcomes baby

See some of the messages below:

adedimejilateef:

"Congratulations sis."

bimbooshin:

"Congratulations my darling ❤️❤️❤️."

femiadebayosalami:

"Alhamdulilah. Congratulations dear ."

kunleafod:

"Congratulations my sister."

yewandeadekoyaabiodun:

"Congratulations sis and happy birthday to you. May you continue to experience peace, love, prosperity and fulfillment. Amen."

iyaboojofespris::

"Congratulations ."

iamfunkeetti:

"Congratulations love ❤️ my cute son,the lord will guide and protect u ."

Sola Kosoko shuns her dad on dance floor

Legit.ng reported that Jide Kosoko left fans laughing after posting a video from an outing.

Apparently, the veteran movie star was also joined by his popular daughter, Sola Kosoko, and both of them were spotted on the dance floor.

The video posted captured the moment Kosoko tried to engage his daughter on the dance floor but someone else caught her attention.

