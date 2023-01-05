Against all odds, Uche Ogbodo and her lover Bobby Maris have decided to spend the rest of their lives together

The couple who already have a beautiful daughter got married traditionally recently and videos have emerged

Fans and colleagues of the actress as well as other Nigerians have sent in their congratulatory messages

Actress Uche Ogbodo and the father of her daughter Bobby Maris have finally decided to push the naysayers aside and let their love flourish for life.

The couple finally got married traditionally and videos from the beautiful event have made the rounds online.

Nigerians congratulate Uche Ogbodo as she ties the knot Photo credit: @ucheogbodo

The actress and her man rocked fitting traditional outfits as family and friends gathered to celebrate with them.

Money rented the air and Uche and her man sat while the song played in one of their numerous moments at the wedding.

Watch videos below:

The actress herself shared a video where she officially announced her wedding. The mum of two wore a red outfit, befitting jewellery and a black horse tail wand to match.

"Already Mrs Bobby Florentus Ugwoegbu but had to be Double Sure .Congratulations are in order ♥️.. Video n pictures coming soon."

Nigerians congratulate Uche Ogbodo

chef_adadiamond:

"Stay where you find peace that comes with love... May their union be blessed.. "

nneamaka2016:

"Congratulations to the couple "

rittylicious_aku:

"Awww…she’s Preggy."

thriftwearbybellz:

"She made a Beautiful Bride Congratulations to them."

chizzyalichi:

"Absolutely gorgeous, congratulations darling ❤️❤️❤️"

ritadominic:

"Congrats dear ♥"

bensonokonkwo:

"Big Congratulations Queen "

meetjaneobi:

"Congrats dear ❤️❤️❤️ God bless your beautiful home "

didiekanem:

"Ride on my girl …. I wish and Bobby a blissful marriage ❤️"

benitaonyiuke:

"You look so beautiful. Congratulations Sis ❤️"

chizzyalichi:

"Absolutely gorgeous, congratulations darling ❤️❤️❤️"

