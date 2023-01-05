Popular skit maker Young Elder has welcomed a baby girl with his wife and he is all excited about it

The skit maker who became a first-time father in 2023 expressed gratitude to God and his wife as he shared cute pics

He went on to put up a funny caption about people only asking about the mother and child while neglecting the father

Nigerian skit maker Young Elder is now a father as he welcomes a baby girl with his beautiful wife Ese.

The excited latest father took to his social media timeline to share beautiful pictures of his wife's maternity shoot as he appreciated God for adding to his family.

Skit maker Young Elder becomes a first-time dad. Credit: @youngeldergcfr

Source: Instagram

In a caption, Young Elder wrote:

"THE RESULT OF WETIN WE DO HIDE IS HERE O CONGRATULATIONS to US.. IT'S a baby Girl. Baby fine .. Mother fine.. Father ? Well, nobody cares but I am fine too."

In another post he wrote:

"Thank You Jesus... thank you @esetalks for making me a father.."

Fans celebrate Young Elder and wife

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

thewinlos:

"Congratulations to the man called Efosa and to my baby girl @esetalks I thank God for this that He has done in your life. What a blessed gift ❤️."

mariam_oyakhilome:

"Congrats o."

johnbadaiki:

"Good bless your home bro."

officialmccasino:

"Yeahhhhhhhh the boyz are now men… congratulations baba."

mceetwinko:

"Congratulations Otiowan ."

mczoeagu:

"We have another content creator added to the elderly nation . Congratulations brother man ❤️❤️❤️."

michaelallencomedy:

"Big congratulations brotherly. More bundle of joy for you and your family this year in Jesus name."

mabo9934:

"So na ur real face be this...I didn't know u r this handsome ❤️."

sterling_builders:

"WOW..... Congratulations brother."

