Actress Regina Daniels made her fans very happy by sharing photos she took with her husband and sons

The movie star wished her fans a happy new year with beautiful hopes for months to come

Regina's sons Munir and Khalifa stole the show with their cuteness as fans gush over them

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has sparked reactions with new year photos shared on her Instagram page.

The mum of two sat with her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko, and they caried their two beautiful boys.

Regina Daniels with her sons and billionaire husband Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In one of the photos, the businessman seemed to be admiring his wife, while in another, her noys shared a cute siblings moment.

"Happy new year May this year be all merry, joy and success ♾️ @princemunirnwoko @princekhalifanwoko @princenednwoko"

See the post below:

Reactions to Regina's post

jane_success_:

"Cute family❤️"

mightyboicomedy:

"See as wuna fine like today bread I wish you will see this ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

aloy_vivian:

"Cute chubby baby "

rahil.zubair:

"Kalif is very healthy child, I like him."

iam_jhessica:

"So beautiful "

nazababy27:

"Second slide"

chigrace638:

"Waooo Orobo baby mooo. Jenny dis ur last baby resemble u oo."

onyiilove69:

"Hmmmm what a great and ideal family."

ivybeautyskincare_:

"Family is everything ❤️❤️ So beautiful,"

stephaniembakwe1bckup:

"Ameeeeeen . Happy new year to you and your family ma."

chinemerem2391:

"Happy New year Gina❤️ I love khalifa he is so chubby."

tluxury_home:

"Merry Christmas, it’s the second slide for me, your husband admiring you "

onyii.cynthia:

"Una too fine❤️❤️❤️"

rosella_official:

"It’s d little one cap for me ☺️"

richchiboy1:

"Regina I'm proud of you, even though you married a sugar daddy, it's better than marrying a sugar boy who has nothing to offer like me"

Source: Legit.ng