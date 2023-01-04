The unexpected outcome at Burna Boy’s January 1st show continues to spark outrage among Nigerians in the online community

A young man was spotted in a video angrily lashing out at the Grammy-winning musician over his conduct at the concert

The individual stressed that singer Davido would never treat his fans the way Burna did and social media users had different things to say

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy is not enjoying the favour of his fans and supporters on social media at the moment.

An unidentified young man has gone viral online for angrily calling out the Twice as Tall musician and his unacceptable display at his show.

Young man angrily curses out Burna Boy. Photo: @burnaboygram/@davido

Source: Instagram

The enraged man mentioned how fans paid through their noses for Burna Boy’s ticket only for him to show up late and proceed to tongue-lash audience members.

“Shye Davido fit do that kine rubbish ni? David no fit do that kine rubbish,” the young man said in the viral clip.

In a different portion of the video, the aggrieved individual mentioned how Burna Boy treated fellow citizens badly and even proceeded to harm a fan physically.

He made it clear that Burna Boy should get a hold of himself even if he is under the influence of Indian hemp.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

olaofebabatundey said:

"The guy is saying the better Truth."

l_ayk_an said:

"You see Nigerians will always be Nigerians most of this celebs are not different from politicians. Half of what they can try abroad they do it here."

makarienik said:

"People saying why is he showing face in his video so we all agree that burna is violent but Shey o proper? We fear govt, dey fear musician wey do Wetin we no like join . Nawa oo."

_sweet.girl01 said:

"To be honest the curse wasn’t necessary, talking bout “una say my mama dance for fela” Shey en mama no dance for fela ni?"

victor_scott5 said:

"Nigerias never like reality, what burna did was very wrong he can never do that outside the country, all this artist really need to learn how to respect there own family the Nigerias."

olakunsgram said:

"U get mind sha, u Dey show face for video. Izzz going."

Burna Boy breaks silence after flopped Lagos concert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy issued a statement on social media addressing the unpleasant outcome at his Lagos concert.

The singer faulted the organizers of the show while making it clear that they were solely responsible for making things go south.

Burna also made it clear that he wouldn't be performing in Lagos anytime soon until he makes more appropriate arrangements with his team.

Source: Legit.ng