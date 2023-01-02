Nigerian music fans have taken to social media to speak well about Davido’s concerts after Burna Boy’s recent concert drama

A lady on Twitter expressed what she misses about Davido as she sweetly described how he would hold his trousers to perform on stage

Many couldn’t agree less as they pen tributes to the singer, who has remained offline since his FIFA world cup performance

Grammy Award winner Burna Boy’s recent Lagos show continues to spark different reactions from Nigerians online.

However, a lady identified as Ogethegirl on Twitter stirred up emotions after she shared how much she misses Davido.

According to her, Davido would give his all to his fans at his concerts.

In her words:

“I actually miss Davido so much, by now he would have dashed out 3m, his shoe and even scholarship. He’d have pulled cloth, sweating profusely even dragging his trouser that never sizes him.

Like 7 diff artistes would have performed before him, both upcoming and b list. chai. Unforeseen circumstances you do this one! Oya nau.”

Fans hail Davido

Many couldn’t help but acknowledged Davido for his many energetic concerts, Legit.ng captured some of their messages, see them below:

folakelao:

"How this man swept his love into our hearts remains a misery. Davido is loved."

_modern_chic:

"Davido you are loved ❤️God will surprise you with some huge and beautiful this year,we your fans miss you so much and we pray you and chioma come back happier and more blessed Amen ."

eloho_eke:

"We all miss him, God gat him❤️."

pearl.oku:

"This is the sort of impact we should be striving to have before we leave this planet ❤️."

azuma_signature_makeup:

"He will be alright ❤️."

