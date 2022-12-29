A trending video of an Islamic cleric calling out music star, Seyi Vibez, has caught the attention of many in the online community

The man of God appeared teary as he accused the singer of using his work on a track and failing to give proper credit

The cleric’s video has since sparked mixed reactions from social media users with many faulting the singer

An Islamic cleric identified as Alfa Indomie has sparked mixed reactions on social media after calling out singer, Seyi Vibez.

A video of the cleric making the rounds in the online community captured him teary-eyed as he gave a narration of his alleged encounter with the singer.

Alfa Indomie accused the singer of failing to give him due credit after using his work on a track titled, Kun Fa Ya Kun.

According to the cleric, he recorded the introductory part of the track where a man of God was heard offering prayers.

"What does it cost him to post me? What does it cost him to let the world know that I recorded the prayers on the track? He also shot the video without including me in it," he said.

The cleric proceeded to add that he never pushed for his content to be used and as such, the singer should have given due credit.

emmanuelesquire said:

"I honestly don't think it calls for these tears tho - he should take up the case in court or threaten to sue at least. The guy will value him more. Or maybe he wants to build clout for himself so he can get popular - you never can tell these days."

larryf24 said:

"Abeg make una no dey support artist na person too weh dey find means to chop at all atall na hmm bad pass."

maannkind said:

"He can win copyright infringement easily. His work was unfilteredly used without consultation and acknowledgement."

inosendunamama said:

"It's people saying e reach to cry? Most of you will not only cry but curse if someone ripped you off your work."

thisisdammie said:

"You people should stop taking all the glory and give people the flowers they deserve."

ccnashy said:

"I love the westerners, they will give you credit for everything..Togetherness ..No be only goverment wicked .I remember Bob Marley always tag his band name and etals..But 9ja lia lia, they wanna take all the glory."

maisplace said:

"So na why alfa dey cry ."

xtraa_soundz said:

"Alpha can actually sue him if he wants,and he will win according to music law."

