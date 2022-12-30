A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off the assets he acquired in the year 2022

According to the young man identified as Temi on Twitter, he made his first million this year and also bought properties

While sharing photos of his newly acquired assets, he expressed his gratitude for his achievements

A Nigerian man simply identified as Temi has shared photos of the properties he bought this year.

As the year comes to an end, the thankful man thought it wise to inspire others with his achievements.

Man shares photos of properties he got in 2022 Photo Credit: @iamtiptop/TikTok

According to Temi, he was able to get his first million, a car, land and even a house for himself.

He shared a screenshot of his account balance of over one million naira and revealed that persistence was the key to his success.

In his words:

"The year of persistent Ws: My 2022 dump. First million, first land, first proper house, first car. I am imbued with a great depth of gratitude for the whole year."

Social media reactions

Early bird designer said:

"Congrats. I have never made a million before. I have never seen a million before except when I was in the university during payment of school fees and it doesn’t come once it comes in half and half. God look my side also make I see my frat million in my account."

Tiptop wrote:

"Life comes at different frequencies but all good tidings shall certainly come. You're doing good."

ShadowKage reacted:

"I don’t really know how right now, but I’m manifesting this for myself next year. So help me God."

See post below:

