Popular Nigerian skit maker, Prophet Rolex, has become the latest in his profession to become a homeowner

The online comedian unveiled his new home on social media as he clocked 30 and fans celebrated with him

Photos and a video showing the impressive interior of the new home went viral online and left fans in awe

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Prophet Rolex, recently made the news after he became a homeowner to the joy of fans.

The news of the funny man’s achievement made the rounds online on his 30th birthday as he celebrated in style.

Popular blogger, Tunde Ednut, took to his page to share impressive photos and a video of Prophet Rolex’s new house.

Fans gush over photos and video of skit maker Prophet Rolex's new house. Photos: @mufasatundeednut, @prophetrolex4

The clip showed the bungalow’s compound as well as its interior. Tunde then took to his caption to gush over how comedians are making money.

He wrote:

“Ah ah! These comedians are just making money anyhow from just entertaining us here on Instagram and on Facebook. Wow. Congratulations and Happy Birthday @prophetrolex4. More to come Oo! The food wey dem go chop for this house en!”

Prophet Rolex reacts

The skit maker, who is known for his large appetite, showed gratitude at being celebrated by fans and his colleagues in the industry as he revealed that he had just clocked 30.

Prophet Rolex wrote:

“God is grate thank you all for supporting me thank you @mazitundeednut ❤️ thank you lord for the 3rd roof”.

See Tunde Ednut’s post below:

Fans congratulate Prophet Rolex on his achievement

Read some of the reactions from netizens to the news below:

bitcoin_chief:

"Next year I go start skit"

iamtrinityguy:

"Congratulations to him❤️ God please do our own too,say Amen."

lifestylecocktails_:

"Don't underate igbo men with touch light phone e get why ."

tinywale:

"This guy deserves everything that comes to him , person weh dem don use him teeth as opener taya , him don do skit inside erosion , use eba chop bread , use Ogogoro chop meat pie ! Him don too try abeg ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

j.body_classic:

"Omo congrats "

andikeyz1:

"Omo...no be small building."

wendy_adamma:

"Nah Instagram comedians dey cash out now o"

crownprinceabiri:

"Skit makers are earning as if they are in the oil industry, something is fishing."

