Popular Nigerian skit maker, Laugh Pills Comedy, has joined his colleagues in becoming owners of luxury properties

The funnyman recently became a proud new homeowner and he flaunted the edifice on social media

Numerous online fans gushed over the comedian’s new property and joked about also joining the skit making industry

Popular Nigerian skit maker, Laugh Pills Comedy aka Brother Solo, has kicked off the year 2022 on a big note after acquiring a luxury property.

The social media sensation recently became a homeowner and he unveiled his mansion for his online fans to gush over.

Comedian Laugh Pills Comedy aka Brother Solo becomes homeowner. Photos: @laughpillscomedy

Source: Instagram

In photos and videos of the property making the rounds, Laugh Pills’ impressive new home sat in a very large compound with other small buildings still in the same space.

Laugh Pills’ property, which was painted a sparkling white colour also boasts of ample parking space among other things.

A friend of the comedian who was very moved by the big house noted that Laugh Pills was reluctant to post his property on social media and he shared the snaps on his behalf.

See the photo and video below:

Internet users react

Congratulations have poured in from fans for the comedian over his new home. Read some of the messages from fans below:

Mo.fit__:

“You sure say I no go Dey go do comedy like this .”

Makewecruise:

“Something Dey inside this comedy wey I never understand , and I funny o, shall we begin?”

_____Exclusivejoy10:

“Na me and comedy this year 2022.”

Khally_o_wells:

“E get something wey these people no dey tell us.”

Officialbenison:

“Wetin carry me join Army when comedians are cashing out like thisI need another plan.”

Symply_florrie:

“Hmmmmm this comedy dey pay oabeg who get camera I get written and funny idea we need to build and buy our dream car too.”

Nice one.

