Skit maker Ashmusy is ending the month of March on an amazing note as indicated by a recent announcement on her Instagram page

The humour merchant managed to hit one million followers on Instagram and she has also become the latest house owner in Lagos

Ashmusy appreciated everyone who has been supportive of her craft over the years as congratulatory messages flooded her comment section

It is indeed a moment of double celebration for popular skit maker Amarachi Amusi aka Ashmusy following some exciting news she shared on Instagram.

The comedian announced she has now amassed a total of one million fans and followers on the photo-sharing platform.

Skit maker Ashmusy acquires Lagos mansion. Photo: @ashmusy

Source: Instagram

However, the announcement was only a kicker to a piece of even more exciting news the skit maker had to share with the world.

Ashmusy disclosed that she acquired a mansion in a bid to celebrate her growth on Instagram.

The funny lady wrote:

"Got me another one to celebrate my 1m real followers so feel free to double congratulate me From the scratch... y'all stood by me.. THANKYOUUUUUU."

In a different portion of her post, Ashmusy extended her gratitude to everyone who has supported and encouraged her hard work over the years.

See post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Ashmusy

wf_jamesbrown said:

"Congratulations my love."

ms__thobie said:

"Congrats ❤️but e be like this comedy na the way ooo."

weightlossbynelly said:

"Awwwnn...Bigg congratulations...well deserved mama."

official_tami4 said:

"Congratulations."

humblechi_ said:

"Congrats ❤️ u really worked hard for it ."

angel_palazzo_ said:

"Wow this is beautiful congratulations."

ijumeweni said:

"Congratulations Ashmoneymore coming ."

