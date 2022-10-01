Social media influencer Papaya Ex has sparked reactions online after sharing news of her latest acquisition with followers

The young lady shared a video of her newly purchased luxury Lagos mansion which also comes with a customized swimming pool

Many were spotted congratulating her while some other people wondered if it’s her influencing job that gives her so much money

Controversial social media influencer Raheem Abike Rahman aka Papaya Ex is trending online again after making an announcement on Instagram.

Papaya happily told her followers that she has now joined the list of proud luxury homeowners in Lagos state.

The influencer splashed millions on a mansion and she posted a video giving the world a view into the expensive house.

Papaya’s new mansion equally comes with a customized swimming pool that has her name on the tiles.

“One of my big girl achievements! Will I call this early birthday gift?…… #LandladyBigpaps house warming party this December!” her post read.

Watch a video of the house below:

Social media users react

realmercyaigbe said:

"Congratulations my love."

semilorepweety said:

"Congratulations dear more blessings."

pepper_ex said:

"Awwwn a big congratulations to you Baby gurl ❤️. You’ve worked soooooo hard Here’s to making your dream come true. You deserve it!."

jenniphernnoli said:

"What does she do for a living again. ."

divacreamie said:

"No let anyone pressure you for Obasanjo internet, brace up you’re doing well! congratulations to her!!"

sholzy23 said:

"You put ur name this time to avoid many many talk congratulation baby girl You deserve it."

chineye111 said:

"Which kind work she dey do to take buy house?"

wf_tinnah said:

"Some of una no fit just congratulate and pass ....una go Dey fine negative stories up and down chai."

