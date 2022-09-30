Comedian Kennyblaq has joined the list of celebrities who have taken to social media with the news of their major acquisitions in the past few days

Sharing a video on Instagram, the humour merchant happily announced that he has now become a Lagos landlord

Fans and colleagues were spotted in the comment section with congratulatory messages for the entertainer

It appears Nigerian celebrities are on a mission to heavily invest in real estate this year following recent announcements that have been made on social media.

Joining the list of new homeowners, comedian Kennyblaq took to his official page on Instagram with a video showing his newly acquired luxury mansion.

Comedian Kennyblaq splashes millions on luxury mansion. Photo: @kennyblaq

Source: Instagram

The humour-merchant said he initially wanted to keep the news private but only decided to share it since it is a blessing from God.

“I been no wan loud am, but then say when GOD bless you, you no fit hide am. Ejigbo boy don turn landlord for island. Help me thank GOD,” the comedian wrote.

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

moladeofficial_ said:

"Wooooow. Congratulations Kennyblaq. Many more wins to come in Jesus name."

debolalagos said:

"Congrats Kenny! Wa ri si Ikoyi, wa ra si Banana Island, wa tun fun won ni London lagbara Olorun. Well done, proud of you."

lindaosifo said:

"Congratulations my darling Kenny. God’s endless blessings."

josh2funny said:

"When we Dey come chop rice padi mi you work really hard I celebrate with you bro."

officialjdess said:

"Awwww thank God oo.. This is huge congratulations kenny❤️."

librankitup_cllections said:

"I'm happy for you , you deserve it .more wisdom and strength to navigate your way . congratulations man."

lasisielenu said:

"Awwww I’m so proud of you son On Code."

Omah Lay acquires N500m mansion in Lagos

Legit.ng reported that singer Omah Lay warmed the hearts of Nigerians with his latest purchase as he finally became a Lagos landlord.

Photos of the singer's new Lekki house made the rounds on social media, and congratulations were in order.

According to reports, Omah Lay splurged N500m on the house, and from indications, he will be ready to do more to get the interior up to taste.

Source: Legit.ng