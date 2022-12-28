Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi took to social media to share lovely pictures of herself with her husband to celebrate her wedding anniversary

In a post made on Chizzy’s Instagram, the movie star hinted that marriage was sweet once it was with the right person

The movie star went on to wish for more peace and understanding in her union, while fans and colleagues sent in their congratulatory messages

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi appears to be having a full-blown month of celebration. The actress, who recently celebrated her birthday, is celebrating her 3-year wedding anniversary today, December 28.

The movie star shared some lovely pictures of herself with her husband on Instagram. And stated her happiness for the journey that is yet ahead.

In her words, she said:

"Three years and counting. Happy wedding anniversary to us. Marriage is sweet with the right one, we are blessed to have each other. More love, understanding, happiness, and peace of mind, Amen. #togetherforever❤"

See Chizzy Alichi’s post:

Reaction from Chizzy Alichi's post:

estherene:

"Happy wedding anniversary. More blissful years."

cyrilchinonye:

"Happy anniversary my prayers is that God visit this family with cries of babies."

mayyuledochie:

"Happy wedding anniversary!"

mercyobidake:

"Congratulations beautiful and hardworking Chizzy, may God bless your home and grant all your desires."

ogo9713:

"Chizzy dear ; u sincerely don’t need any soul to tell u that u are beautiful.. u are beautifully beautiful. Ewooooo…. ❤️ from Australia. Jisie ike dear."

sharon_gold78:

"Ur husband is blessed to have u, his belle can prove that."

officialdivahairs:

"Happy Anniversary to you and yours more blissful years ahead."

ebube_nwaguru:

"Happy anniversary MR AND MRS MBAH."

iamoyosas:

"You are really feeding him well see his tummy happy anniversary."

nickson_production:

"Happy anniversary my people together forever is my wish for u guys."

