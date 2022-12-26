Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo and his beautiful wife have gotten social media users gushing as they celebrate the holidays

The veteran film star shared a loved-up video on his Instagram page in the mood of celebrating Christmas Day

Many fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry were spotted reacting in his comment section

Nollywood movie star, Richard Mofe-Damijo, took things to a romantic level as he celebrated the holiday season with his beautiful wife.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the actor shared a video showing the moment he and his wife goofed around in public.

Old people romance: Actor RMD shares adorable Christmas Day video. Photo: @mofedamijo

RMD’s wife was seated on his lap as he teased her and asked what she wants for Christmas. Without mincing her words, she mentioned more designer items and the actor hilariously tagged her as a thief.

Sharing the clip, he wrote:

“Merry Christmas from your neighborhood Santa Claus. P.s : association of reporters please don’t tell madam I posted another private moment. In the spirit of Xmas don’t screenshot and send as WhatsApp message,”

Social media users react

omonioboli said:

"Merry Christmas Ose… you already know you are in trouble for this love you guys."

iammeakissglowreeyah said:

"Oga RMD you marry my childhood OAP role model❤️Each time I see her I remember those good old days.."

jumai.emeka.ossai said:

" it's the OLE for me. Bros migwo o. Merry Christmas."

jemimaosunde said:

"The begging in this caption is too funny . Merryyyyyyyyy Christmas pops ."

dakoreea said:

"Your secret is safe with us Merry Christmas forever faves ❤️."

aycomedian said:

"Wow! Wetin you tell mama? She do videooooo? This Christmas don palash be that. Make go use anonymous take give her updates."

