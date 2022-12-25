Elsie Okpocha, the wife of comedian Basketmouth, has joined fellow celebrity figures to release beautiful family Christmas photos

Elsie was spotted posing with her children while the humour merchant was noticeably missing the photo

Many flooded the comment section with Christmas felicitations while others asked after her husband

Comedian Basketmouth’s wife, Elsie, has stirred mixed reactions on social media after sharing a family Christmas photo in the spirit of the holiday season.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Basketmouth surprised many people after announcing the end of his marriage to Elsie in a post shared on his official Instagram page.

Basketmouth's wife Elsie releases family Christmas photo with their children. Photo: @elsieokpocha

Although Elsie has remained quiet on the matter since her husband’s announcement, her Christmas photo post has driven more speculations about the state of their union.

Elsie was captured alongside their rocking matching outfits with her children with the comedian noticeably missing in the group photo.

See below:

Social media users react

official_keemo said:

"So weird but love regardless ❤️."

zeemami360 said:

"Merry Christmas to you guys too ❤."

prince_k_asiedu said:

"What an awesome and great family. Merry Christmas and more of God's grace and blessings."

cake_vendors_connect said:

"Merry Christmas to your beautiful family."

t_jazz said:

"Uncle bright is not in this picture ."

shindara_couture said:

"Merry Christmas Ngo baby may this season of joy abide forever with you and yes i decree and declare the new year is your year of answered prayers love you shugz."

officialgabrielsteve said:

"@elsieokpocha Merry Christmas. But Abeg, wetin really dey happen??? Where is Basketmouth??? ."

simongodspower58 said:

"Wey their papa?."

Basketmouth's wife shares relationship tips hours after he announced divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Basketmouth's wife got people talking after sharing a relationship tip video just hours after her husband announced their breakup.

Elsie in her video addressed the issue of ladies cooking for their lovers in relationships.

However, social media users who reacted to the video were curious to know if her husband's announcement was real or a prank.

"Whatever it is, please let there be peace. I pray God work it out for both of you dear," one follower wrote.

Source: Legit.ng