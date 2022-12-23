Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi serves up beautiful looks as she marks her birthday today, December 23

The movie star uploaded a series of gorgeous pictures on her official Instagram page, all adorned to display her elegance and style.

Accompanying her post, the movie star expressed gratitude to her creator for the gift of life, as fans and colleagues joined in to celebrate her

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Chizzy Alichi is celebrating her birthday today, December 23.

The Enugu-born star took to her social media to share stunning beautiful pictures of herself in different styles.

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi thanks God for another year with beautiful pictures Photo credit: @chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

To mark her special day, the actress thanked God for adding another 365 days to her life and asked for his continuous protection.

"Happy birthday to me. I'm grateful for another beautiful year. The good Lord will continue to bless, favour and protect me, Amen."

Nollywood Chizzy Alichi serves gorgeous looks to mark birthday

Colleagues and fans celebrate Chizzy Alichi

See some of the messages below:

mayyuledochie:

"Happy birthday beautiful caramel sis! May you always be blessed."

mercyjohnsonokojie:

"Happy Birthday darling Chizzy…Gods blessings always."

bensonokonkwo:

"Happy birthday queen. All the best."

blord_official

"Happy birthday! Wishing you blessed new year."

chizoba_nwokoye:

"Awwwwwwwwww! Momma you look breathtaking."

debbie_shokoya:

"Happy Birthday sister. God Bless You Abundantly."

chukwuemeka_elijah:

"Happy birthday beautiful Mummy may God bless your new age mum."

agbanysglam_:

"Happy birthday dear @chizzyalichi with beautiful heart May God grant all your good heart desires AMEN."

ruthihekaibeya:

"Take delight in the LORD, and he will give you the desires of your heart. Commit your way to the LORD; trust in him and he will do this- Psalm 37:4-5: Happiest birthday to you nnem,this is my wishes for you on this special day of your life ❤️ May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back."

