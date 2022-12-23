Singer Asake was the headline act at the Flytime concert which went down on Thursday night, December 22

A video from the event captured the emotional moment a tribute video was played in honour of celebrities who died in 2022

Singer Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, was featured in the touching clip and netizens had different things to say

More videos and photos from singer Asake’s Mr Money With The Vibes concert have surfaced on social media to the delight of netizens.

A new clip spotted online captured the moment guests observed a short tribute for celebrities in the entertainment industry who passed on over the course of the year.

Ifeanyi featured in video of celebs who died in 2022. Photo: @davido/@goldmynetv

Nollywood stars Tafa Oloyede, Ada Ameh, Dejo Tunfulu and Rico Swavey among other deceased stars were featured in an emotional video that played on the screen.

Singer Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, who passed away a few months ago was the youngest featured in the tribute video.

Social media users react

misikell said:

"Thnks you lord for thier soul is resting well which of ur favour will I deny . Rip to u all."

ajoke_1008 said:

"Rico swavey,osinachi and ifeanyi Rest well Angels ."

life_of_maggiiee said:

"Ka it's ifeanyis own that pained me."

jessicaogoba said:

"Rest well, ifeanyi, watching this tear rolling down my eye ."

halimadanladi1 said:

"May all their souls rest in eternal glory."

soji_noah said:

"Let us remember this legends by caring for them when they are alive ... Show them love and not just put up a show to remember/celebrate them when they die .... Dejo the Yoruba actor never had this type of accolades when he was alive and now they are giving him when he has gone ... Sammy was criticized by even colleagues until now everyone is missing him .... I can't start to mention more..."

