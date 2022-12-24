Singer Wizkid appears to be spending his Detty December season in Lagos, Nigeria as he was among those who came out for Asake’s second Flytime show

A video making the rounds online captured Wizkid standing next to Flytime boss, Cecil Hammond, as fans took turns to snap selfies with him

Social media users had different things to say with some people expressing surprise at how he allowed the fans to enjoy their time with him

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid is currently in Nigeria for the Detty December season and he seems to be having a good time.

The More Love, Less Ego (MLLE) crooner recently touched down in Lagos and made sure to make an appearance at singer Asake’s second Flytime show.

Wizkid allows fans snap pictures with him in video. Photo: @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Wizkid was spotted looking casual in a video that surfaced in the online community. The singer was standing just beside Flytime boss, Cecil Hammond, who was also enjoying the performances on stage.

However, fans who spotted the singer didn’t let him be as they took turns approaching him for pictures.

Surprisingly, there was no bouncer to stop the fans as Wizkid gleefully posed for the camera and allowed his fans to enjoy the rare moment with him.

Watch the clip as sighted online below:

Social media users react

abujagurutv said:

"The way he allowed the selfies I almost thought it wasn’t Big Wiz ."

koko_papping said:

"This one wey wiz no carry bouncer,abi my eyes dey pain me."

pidginblog101 said:

"Dem for put red carpet for where wizzy deh na."

olamideafolabi17 said:

"Eeeeeeeiii gawd oooooo this bros too soft ."

kizzy__________ said:

"Make una allow am enjoy the show naw , una wan blind am with una phone light."

bobby_yung_m said:

"Lol … Wizzy just wan Dey free with everybody today ."

omoba_whyte said:

"If been Humble is human, this is the real definition… some will never allow you come close or they even stone you with whatever they are holding because of ordinary autograph."

