A dedicated fan of music star, Davido, has sparked hilarious reactions in the online community after his video with a trader surfaced on social media

The video captured the moment the individual vehemently refused a bottle of drink that had Wizkid’s picture on it

The fan made it clear that he wouldn’t be buying the drink and social media had different things to say about the matter

A Nigerian man has sparked funny reactions on social media after going the extra length to prove his dedication and loyalty to music star, Davido.

The individual was spotted in a viral video that captured the moment he approached a trader to purchase a bottle of Pepsi.

Fan refused drink with Wizkid's picture. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

However, when he was handed the drink, the young man refused to collect it after spotting a picture of singer Wizkid on it.

The fan made it clear that he didn’t want the item if the trader didn’t have one with a picture of his favourite musician, Davido.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video as sighted online below:

Social media users react

umelo_01 said:

"That drink never Dey hungry am."

__mustty646 said:

"But seriously that Davido own sweet oo ."

__ayo__bami_dc said:

"Pepsi wan cause wahala with this thing wey Dey start ."

dammie_mill2 said:

"Most fans don’t have sense like the guy who do this."

chickeneleniyan said:

"Maybe he remember say the rest 200 naira na to enter motor reach house he con de use scope."

dg01335 said:

"FC can never Godforbid my fan base no Dey senseless like this the time una supposed show obo love y’all won’t Na only for unnecessary things una Dey show am love wow internet kids."

Davido's lawyer spotted with Twitter boss Elon Musk

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Davido's official lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, was spotted with billionaire business mogul and Twitter boss, Elon Musk, in Qatar.

A video that surfaced on social media captured the lawyer and Musk conversing as people watched them.

"Davido lawyer trying to close-in on the richest man...if you know what that means," an IG user who reacted wrote.

Source: Legit.ng