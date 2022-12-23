Crossdresser Bobrisky has surprised many on social media after making a revelation about how he runs his house

According to the effeminate celebrity, he has four female domestic servants that help him with chores around the house

Bobrisky’s post has since sparked mixed reactions from people in the online community with some people trolling him

Effeminate celebrity, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky, has once again given social media users something to talk about as it regards his luxury lifestyle.

In a post shared on his official Snapchat channel, Bobrisky revealed that he has four female domestic workers that handle chores in his Lagos mansion.

Bobirsky reveals what his four female house helps do for him. Photo: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky noted that if he had his way, he would have preferred not to have any but his celebrity lifestyle requires assistance from the workers.

According to the crossdresser, two of the four house helps are solely responsible for cleaning the house.

He said one is personally dedicated to glamming him up and helping to sort his outfits for the day.

Bobrisky said the last help shops for groceries and also takes inventory of items in the house.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Social media users react

that_afemai_chic said:

"And we need to know this because?"

mena687 said:

"This Christmas period again he has remembered to misyarn mscheew. Biko the reason for the season is Christ."

mylinesuspended_ said:

"At least Bobrisky employs adults and not a bunch of child labour❤️."

_okapy said:

"Nah this lie … dem use am do you ni Bob .. sho."

princessadeakerele said:

"Oh ok so who helps you buy your Sanitary Pads abi you don hit menopause boda odè."

hrm_temisansire said:

"Always using basic things to brag."

luwi2105 said:

"Who understand the english ... nigerian youths and d decadence they emulate...imagine youths calling bobrisky their role model or influencer."

Source: Legit.ng