Popular Instagram gossip, Tosin Silverdam, took many by surprise after sharing a video of himself and controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky, on his Instagram page.

Apparently, the top blogger finally met Bobrisky for the first time, and it all happened at an event organised by former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Khloe.

According to Silverdam, he was bent on leaving the event early, but Khloe insisted that he stayed back to meet with the effeminate celebrity who was also billed to attend.

Upon Bobrisky’s arrival, Khloe sat the two individuals down and had a peaceful conversation with them.

Sharing the video on his page, Silverdam admitted that Bobrisky is indeed a nice fellow as opposed to how he is often portrayed.

He also insisted that the crossdresser has flawless and beautiful skin.

Social media users react

zuma_idris said:

"I don’t like this kind peace for this November ending Abeg!!!! Let the Gbas Gbos continue pls ."

oluwarmd said:

"Uncle who send you settle? We tell you say we want peace? ."

ifunanya_official said:

"He is actually a nice guy. I always see him in transcorp Hilton and he commands attention and luxury than even toke. No lies here."

anna_bee9 said:

"Chai my tosin don sign contract .. but then again we don’t understand na vawulence we sign up for so get back to attacking bob."

just_dunnie said:

"You've been a fan. You just dey cut corner."

Source: Legit.ng