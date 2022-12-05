Actress Nkechi Blessing has shed more light on the viral video of her twerking for the Ooni of Ife

Amid the backlash that trailed the video, Nkechi said she fell back on twerking after she saw she was losing the dance competition to a colleague

Revealing she won N250k for coming second, the actress also shared how the traditional ruler reacted to her dance moves

Popular Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing was in the news over a viral video of her twerking for the Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye.

The video sparked reactions from netizens as many dragged the actress, who once expressed the desire to be the next queen of the Yoruba monarch.

Nkechi Blessing clears the air on twerking video

Nkechi, in a post via her Instagram page, gave reason for her action as she said she was losing the dance competition to a colleague, hence the reason for falling back on twerking.

Despite twerking, Nkechi revealed she came second in the competition and won N250k from the Ooni of Ife.

She wrote:

“About yesterday’s judge’s dance competition as my Oga @fagboyobamidele don Dey win me I say make I improvise but las las I came second and walked away with 250k courtesy the king.”

See her post below:

Nkechi added that the Ooni applauded her for making the competition interesting.

See her post on her Instastory below:

Netizens react as Nkechi Blessing clears the air on her dance video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

fynie001:

"All this ranting online them know say you collect money? Keep working dear people forget you are an entertainer and not a office worker."

city_of_lyf:

"I saw the dancing step i was like wow this sis no dey disappoint i know u won't disappoint to do some giveaway out of the 250k for ya fans also ."

tinny:

"Person shake Yansh collect 250k u wey borrow data Dey troll , some people mumu eh person deu cash out , while come people Dey catch cruise 2022 don almost finish , u go continue next year ? Dey drink water ontop another person pill ."

Nkechi Blessing shakes behind before Ooni of Ife

The actress made controversial headlines on social media over a video of her at an event hosted by the Ooni, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

In a video making the rounds online, Nkechi was seen dancing on stage with other guests as they tried to entertain the king.

However, the actress’s dance steps stood out as she was shaking her big backside in front of the Yoruba monarch.

