Nigerian rave of the moment Asake fulfilled the desire of a big fan who get to share the stage with him at a show

The lady identified as Miss Londonn, who was excited shared series of video of her and Asake on her page

Her videos has stirred sweet reactions from many netizens as many couldn’t help but congratulate her over her feat

It is desire of many fans to get to meet their favourite celebrities in person and a lady identified as Miss Londonn saw her dream come to pass.

Miss Londonn, who is a big fan of Asake took to her Instagram page to share series of video of her and favourite including one where she joined him on stage.

Lady shares the stage with Asake. Credit: @missldnnn

Source: Instagram

In a caption she wrote:

“Words can’t describe my experience thank you for sharing your stage with me @asakemusic ❤️ God bless you #onlymovement.”

See her post below:

See another video of Asake and Miss Londonn below:

Netizens congratulate Miss Londonn

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

shadesofghudee:

"It's how you comported yourself throughout the whole thing. A lot of ladies would've lost it. It's safe to say that your mama raised a queen. Much love from ."

kissie_pearl:

"See me smiling like a fool ❤️."

shadesofghudee:

"Omg See goosebumps all over my body. Well deserved, I'm glad you finally met him."

toriaofficial__:

"Gurl how do you feel living my dream.

richymakz:

"See me smiling sheepishly on your behalf,congratulations on you."

blue_9sky

You could have taken the mic ."

itz_gudybag:

"God I’m next ."

yhucee_josee:

"Thanks for your previous asake video with your mom ..it made me so happy then."

longiwizu_:

"If na Naija babes dem go don Dey twerk on his body and na person babe dem be o see a well cultured girl .Intelligent."

Source: Legit.ng