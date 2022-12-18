Nelly B, a fast-rising Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer, is set to make history with a blend of beautiful tunes from Africa in what can be described as a colourful touch to the brimming fire of Afrobeat in the world.

The new work, "Bigger Than The Headmaster", is a 20-song album featuring 20 artistes from 20 countries including Brazil and Mexico.

Nelly B, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Nelly Records, said it took him two years to record this phenomenal album scheduled for release on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

I want to take Afrobeat to another level

Speaking on why he unprecedentedly went the extra mile on the project, the singer and record boss told Legit.ng that the album is beyond what it would bring him in terms of fame and recognition.

According to him, the motivation for the project is to take Afrobeat to countries where the genre has not fully penetrated.

"I am on a mission to take Afrobeat to the world. Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy have done greatly in putting the genre on the global map. But mine is a step further in ensuring Afrobeat is present in every part of the world. In some of these countries whose artistes were featured, Afrobeat never penetrated them.

Beyond personal gain, it is about setting records and uplifting our beloved sound," Nelly B said.

Born Oke Nureni Abiodun, Nelly B singer hailed from lsuada, Owo Ondo state Nigeria. He is one of the promising acts taking the Afrobeat tune to a different audience by building on what the trio of Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid has done.

