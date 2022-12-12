There was a huge turn-up at the recently held film premiere Battle on Bukka Street, produced and directed by ace Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele

However, what has caught the attention of many from the premiere is the viral clip of Funke Akindele's dance skills when welcoming veteran actors Sola Sobowale and Osuofia to the event

The actress did the dance with a live Igbo band, the music was so intoxicating that Sola Sobowale and Osuofia ended up joining the Jenifa creator in it

It was a huge fiesta at the Landmark, event center, Oniru, Sunday night, December 12, 2022, as Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele premiered her latest film, 'Battle On Bukka Street'.

Different clips and photos have emerged online from the premiere, however, the one that seems to have caught the attention of Nigerians the most is the viral video of Akindele, Sola Sobowale and Osuofia showing off their dance skills.

Viral video of Funke Akindele, Sola Sobowale and Nkem Owoh dancing to Igbo songs at the premiere of Battle On Bukka Street trends. Photo credit: @olorisupergal/funkejenifaakindele/@nkemowh_official

All three Thespians were seen throwing it down big time to an Igbo live band, thrilling them to some mercurial highlife music.

See the names of some of the celebrities that attended the premiere of Battle On Bukka Street

The hyperactive Funke Akindele, as she welcomed her guest to the film premiere, in superior form.

Other celebrities that were at the event were, Sola Sobowale, Mercy Johnson, Funsho Adeolu, Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Lawani, James Brown, Reekado Banks, Rotimi Salami, BBNaija star Tacha, Uti Nwachukwu, Phyna, Ike Onyeama, Mr P, Mr Macaroni, Rukky Sanda, Susan Peters etc

The People's Democratic Party's (PDP) candidate for the Lagos governorship election, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), also graced the event hosted by his deputy.

Watch the video of Sola Sobowale and Osuofia dancing together at the premiere of Funke Akindele's movie:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip of Funke Akindele, Osuofia and Sola Sobowale dancing to Igbo songs

@food_emporium:

"Kai osofia out guy... Legendary any day anytime."

@ama_reine:

"This thing called Political spirit is possessive. 1st time seeing her at any nollywood movie premiere,coming closer to her people more lately."

@chinchomy:

"This is Osuofia handwork."

@abike_oloriire:

"Ma’am Sola Sobowale is a very beauty woman."

@thelmakamsi:

"Wow luv it Egwu ogene OSUOFIA legend."

@everywomansecret:

"Our hardworking incoming deputy governor."

@nonnyjella:

"Ogene to the world."

