Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham recently premiered her new movie Ijakumo, and it was an exciting sight of merriment, fun and entertainment extraordinaire

Toyin, before her movie premiere, spoke with Legit.ng about her new film, her colleagues that she loves working with and the transformational point of her career

The movie producer, during her chat with Legit.ng had a few words of choice to say about her colleague Kunle Remi

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Veteran Nollywood actor and movie producer Toyin Abraham recently took her fans on a trip with a deep insight into her remarkable career as an entertainer.

The actress, who was crowned the best actress in Africa by the AMVCA at the 2020 award ceremony, shared with Legit.ng during an interview how she was able to transform her career right on the cusp of losing it all.

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham shares the story of her defining career moment. Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

She also spoke about her unique working synergy with Kunle Remi, the lead actor in her new project Ijakumo and why she thinks of him highly as a performer.

Read the juicy details from Legit.ng head of entertainment desk Sola Sanusi's chat with the Alakada producer:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The inspiration behind Ijakumo

Toyin Abraham revealed how she got the inspiration for her new movie Ijakumo in a dream. She said:

"I saw it in my dream. Obviously, after seeing it in my dream I told my people and after that, I gave it to my scriptwriter, and we had to add a lot of things. I like the fact that I saw the story the way I did. A lot of times, I feel people worship their pastors and imams too much forgetting that these people too are humans like the rest of us."

The beautiful mother of one also took time to give an insight into Ijakumo and why it is significantly different from her role in Niyi Akinmolayan's movie Prophetess.

Toyin Abraham noted during the conversation how her role in Ijakumo is different from her role in Prophetess:

"I was a herbalist's daughter in Ijakumo, while Kunle Remi was the pastor who owns a church in the movie. To compare Ijakumo and Prophetess, they're different stories and different roles, they particularly have nothing in correlation. Unlike Prophetess, inside Ijakumo I had nothing to do with the church."

I have great synergy with Kunle Remi

The Alakada actress noted that she naturally synergises with most people she works with because she blends well with almost anybody and everybody.

However, Toyin shared that she has a unique working relationship with Kunle Remi. The producer shared that when she worked with the Anikulapo star on the set of 'The Prophetess', she discovered that the Saro actor is a fantastic script interpreter.

"I discovered that Kunle Remi is a fantastic actor when we worked together on, Prophetess, which a lot of people did not notice but I noticed because I could see his expression. It was then I realised that he has a lot in him. And we really blend well."

The turning point In my career

Toyin Abraham also talked about going through a significant transformation in her career from being just a Yoruba actress to a cross-dimensional Nollywood star and her last marriage's role in it.

"My transformation happened during the time I was depressed from my last marriage. I was into so many things then and I was taking a lot of bad substances. So I could say I was gone, so many things affected me, I was in a bad relationship that became a very notorious relationship and I was really down. But one day, I just stood up and looked at myself in the mirror and said this is not me. It was at that point I decided to pick the pieces of my life and mould them back together. I decided to start all over again. I just had the determination that I was going into cinema movies and trust me, that was it, that was the turning point in my career. The transformation happened when I thought everything was over but I decided to stand strong and tall. It wasn't easy but I pulled through."

Toyin Abraham and Toyin Titans

Toyin left a message of love for her fans, the Toyin Titans, she said without them; there is no her.

Video of Lolade Okusanya crying while thanking Toyin Abraham for starring in Ijakumo trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls a viral clip of Nollywood newcomer Lolade Okusanya crying profusely during the premiere of Toyin Abraham's movie Ijakumo that got people talking online.

The young actress in the viral clip was heard thanking Toyin for giving her an opportunity of a lifetime by starring in a lead role in Ijakumo.

Pearl Crownfits, as she's fondly referred to within the skit makers world, said that as much as she's trying to be a celebrity, she can't help but let out her emotions and express them to the actress and movie producer.

Source: Legit.ng